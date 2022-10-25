(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A second person has been arrested in connection with the homicide of 49-year-old Jose Delgado-Diaz, who was killed a short distance away from a fire that occurred at a homeless camp at B street, in the Stratmoor Hills area.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) on Monday, Oct. 10 just before 2 a.m. EPSO deputies, along with fire agencies responded to a large fire in a homeless camp near B Street.

Later that morning just before 6:30 a.m. deputies were called to a business near the fire about a man who appeared to have been shot. Deputies arrived to find Delgado-Diaz with at least one stab wound to his chest. Deputies attempted life-saving measures, but Delgado-Diaz died on the scene.

EPSO said as a result of their investigation they arrested 64-year-old Gregory Paul Lee for alleged First Degree Murder. EPSO also identified Gabriel Lee Clark as a suspect in the homicide.

Gabriel Lee Clark, Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Gregory Paul Lee, Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

On Oct. 21 EPSO detectives along with deputies found and arrested Clark for First Degree Murder in connection to the death of Delgado-Diaz.

EPSO said this case continues to be an active investigation.