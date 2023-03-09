(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — It has been 11 months since the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) lost K9 Jinx in the line of duty. Now, the Sheriff’s Office is introducing its newest four-legged member, who will follow in the distinguished paw prints of K9 Jinx.

K9 Styx is a 17-month-old Belgian Malinois, and will be working alongside Deputy Ronnie Hancock, K9 Jinx’s former handler.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office said Styx’s specialty is narcotics and apprehension, and his goal in joining the Sheriff’s Office is to be “the bravest boy”.