(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — It has been 11 months since the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) lost K9 Jinx in the line of duty. Now, the Sheriff’s Office is introducing its newest four-legged member, who will follow in the distinguished paw prints of K9 Jinx.
K9 Styx is a 17-month-old Belgian Malinois, and will be working alongside Deputy Ronnie Hancock, K9 Jinx’s former handler.
The Sheriff’s Office said Styx’s specialty is narcotics and apprehension, and his goal in joining the Sheriff’s Office is to be “the bravest boy”.