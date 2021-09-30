EPSO identifies inmate who died due to a medical emergency inside El Paso County Jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has identified the inmate who died while inside a male housing ward at the El Paso County Jail.

The inmate has been identified as Steven Thorne, 33.

According to EPSO, early in the morning on Sept. 25, a medical emergency was declared in a male housing ward at the El Paso County Jail when Thorne fell to the ground as he was making his way to the bathroom.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will conduct a full autopsy to make an official determination as to the cause of death.

This is an active investigation and all updates and information on this incident will come only from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office.