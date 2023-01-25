(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a truck in connection to an attempted motor vehicle theft at a mobile home park.

EPSO said the truck is distinctive with a lowered back end. The occupants of the truck are allegedly being sought in relation to an attempted motor vehicle theft at the Springs Mobile Home Park in the Cimarron Hills area of unincorporated El Paso County.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

If you have information about this truck call (719) 520-7777.