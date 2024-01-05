(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) Deputy was taken to the hospital along with another driver after a crash on Friday, Jan. 5.

Just before 6 a.m. Friday, CSPD responded to a crash in the 2000 block of South Marksheffel Road near Drennan Road. A truck was heading northbound on Marksheffel when it lost control on the icy road and went into the oncoming traffic lanes.

An EPSO SUV was driving southbound when the two vehicles collided. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and are both expected to be released the same day, according to CSPD.

The road was closed for several hours while the crash was being investigated. CSPD said no arrests have been made at this time, and the crash is still under investigation.