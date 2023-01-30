UPDATE: MONDAY 01/30/2023 6:45 a.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — EPSO tweeted that law enforcement has resolved the situation and that people can resume their normal activities.

ORIGINAL STORY: EPSO: Barricaded suspect on Fordham St, stay inside

MONDAY 01/30/2023 6:28 a.m.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Fountain Police Department with a barricaded armed suspect in the 100 block of Fordham Street in the Security-Widefield area.

At around 5:21 a.m. EPSO tweeted that they were assisting FPD with a barricaded armed suspect in the 100 block of Fordham Street near Fontaine Boulevard and CanAm Highway. Deputies advise the public to stay inside and away from doors and windows and to secure their homes. EPSO said they would send another notification when the situation is resolved.

