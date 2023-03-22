(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is currently undergoing an assessment through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), and as part of this process, those living in El Paso County can comment on EPSO’s compliance with CALEA standards.

According to CALEA, a nonprofit created in 1979, they are the “gold standard in public safety” and are not a part or beholden to any governmental entity. CALEA allows public safety agencies to voluntarily meet an established set of professional standards.

CALEA has created a website for those living in El Paso County to comment and provide feedback in relation to EPSO’s compliance with CALEA standards, engagement in its service to El Paso County, and its delivery of public safety services.

The goal of the website is to gather information from the public in the context of its relevancy to compliance with CALEA standards.

“Sheriff Joseph Roybal stands committed to ensuring the highest of industry standards are maintained by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office through our continuous pursuit of accreditations with organizations such as CALEA,” said EPSO. “We greatly value the support and feedback from the citizens of El Paso County.”