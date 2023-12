(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for your help finding 18-year-old Antonio Suarez-Cadena.

Suarez-Cadena is 5’7″ tall, weighs 160 pounds, with brown rain and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a red Toyota Tacoma with no plate.

Courtesy: EPSO

EPSO said there are “concerns of self-harm.” If see him, you are asked to call (719) 390-5555.