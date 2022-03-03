EL PASO COUNTY, Colo — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday its participation in the County Sheriffs of Colorado Scholarship program, awarding $500.

EPSO Sheriff, Bill Elder, announced the agency’s participation in the program Thursday in a press release.

A scholarship amount of 500 dollars will be awarded to a deserving El Paso County student this soring, stated the release.

CSOC established the program in 1978, since then this effort has continued as a meaningful expression of the agency’s confidence in and respect for education and training.

Sheriff Elder noted this is the 41 year the County Sheriffs of Colorado has made such scholarships available and will be awarding more than thirty Colorado counties this year.

Considering the scholarship as an investment, EPSO believes that its membership is helping to provide deserving students with an opportunity to make a positive contribution to society.

Scholarship announcements have been mailed to all high school offices in the eligible counties and to all Colorado higher education institutions. Applications are available Online HERE.

Any legal permanent resident of El Paso County enrolled in, or applying to, a vocational training program or institution of higher learning in the State of Colorado as a full or part-time student is eligible to apply.

There are no restrictions as to the course of study or training which may be pursued, and no restrictions are placed upon applications by reason of race, creed, age, sex, or national origin.

The deadline for all applications is Friday, March 11.