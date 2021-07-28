EPSO accepting applications for 2021 Citizens Academy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the 2021 Citizens Academy.

The Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy will begin on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The academy consists of one night per week classes culminating in a graduation on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

The Academy offers citizens a broad overview and unique insight into the various functions of the Sheriff’s Office. Participants will learn about topics such as use of force, illegal marijuana, targeted traffic enforcement, emergency services (which includes Wildland Fire and Search & Rescue teams), SWAT (Tactical Support Unit), and civil process.

Students will learn about the intricacies of a criminal investigation as detectives take them through the investigative process. A tour of the El Paso County Courthouse and a tour of the El Paso County Jail will be conducted to demonstrate the challenges staff members face on a daily basis.

Those interested in attending the Citizens Academy must complete the two-page application. Completed applications must be returned to Volunteer Coordinator Laurie Thomas, scanned and emailed to LaurieThomas@elpasoco.com, or mailed/dropped off at 27 E. Vermijo Avenue Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

There is no charge to attend the Citizens’ Academy, however, seating is limited to the first 40 completed applications received. Applications must be returned no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021.

If you have any questions, contact Public Information Officer Lieutenant Deborah Mynatt at 719-520-7141 or email her at deborahMynatt@elpasoco.com.