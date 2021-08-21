EPCO deputy recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has been recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for his work to end DUI cases.

Deputy Daniel LeBaron has been named as MADD Colorado’s latest DUI Enforcement Hero.

According to MADD, LeBaron’s shift was responsible for 367 DUI arrests, 75 of which were made by LeBaron. In addition, the deputy responded to 593 calls for service in 161 days, worked and conducted 348 traffic stops, took 160 cases, and made 41 felony arrests.

In a Facebook post, MADD Colorado said “Deputy LeBaron found his niche in 2020 with locating and detecting drivers in El Paso County operating their motor vehicles under the influence of drugs. Most of his DUI arrests involved individuals who were found to have some form of drugs in their blood, with a majority being methamphetamine.”

The organization went on to say that, despite the challenges of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic, LeBaron continued performing traffic enforcement and education while also keeping himself and drivers safe.

According to MADD’s website, the organization’s mission is to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes, and prevent underage drinking.