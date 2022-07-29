COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s help finding a suspect who stole a tool bag from a business’s parking lot.

The theft occurred on Thursday in a business parking lot in the 4700 block of Chomium Drive, near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road.

The stolen Dewalt tool bag contained a Dewalt cordless roofing gun, a Milwaukee 4 & 3/4″ grinder, and other tools.

The suspect is described as a white man with dirty blonde hair who was driving a U-Haul box truck.

If you have any information, EPSO asks that you call 719-520-7777.