(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in an effort to protect communities in Pueblo is hosting a free lead-safe work practices training and certification course from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5

The EPA Lead-Safe Renovator Certification for Renovation, Repair and Painting (RRP) course provides contractors with information on how to comply with EPA’s RRP rule requirements when working on construction and renovation projects in homes where lead paint may be present. The training certification is normally $275.

The training will be at the Springhill Suites by Marriott at 150 South Santa Fe Avenue. The EPA recommends interested Pueblo area contractors register soon as seating is limited.

“While EPA has made great progress in reducing lead exposure in Pueblo through our work at the Colorado Smelter Superfund site, it’s clear that protecting community health requires a whole-of-government approach to address other sources of lead, including the widespread presence of lead-based paint in homes,” said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker.

According to the EPA, Pueblo County records identify over 32,000 homes in the county built prior to 1978 when the lead-based paint ban took effect with 28,825 homes in the city of Pueblo. EPA’s RRP rule requires training for all contractors who may disturb lead-based paint on homes and childcare facilities.