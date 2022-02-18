EPA announces $20 million to reduce lead in drinking water

FILE -This Sept. 28, 2010, file photo shows the coal-fired Hunter 2 power plant in Castle Dale, Utah. A new type of nuclear reactor that would provide carbon-free energy to utilities in four states in the Western U.S. poses financial risks for utilities and their ratepayers, according to a report released Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 that was immediately criticized by owner of the project and the company developing the reactor. The reactors are part of a broader nationwide effort to reduce greenhouse gases, like those from this coal plant in Utah.(AP Photo/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced $20 million in available grant funding to assist communities and schools with removing sources of lead in drinking water. This grant funding, and additional funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help make rapid progress on the goal of addressing lead and removing lead pipes across the country

“A pillar of our work at EPA is ensuring that every person in every community has safe drinking water,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox. “This grant funding will help reduce exposure to lead in drinking water and should be used to support underserved communities that are most at risk for exposure.”

Under the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act, EPA is announcing the availability of $10 million for projects to conduct lead service line replacements or implement corrosion control improvements as well as $10 million for projects that remove sources of lead in drinking water in schools or childcare facilities.

The agency encourages applications that support equity by prioritizing underserved communities, those with lead reduction projects at drinking water systems with at least one lead action level exceedance within the last three years, as well as those with schools with at least 50% of the children receiving free and reduced lunch, in Head Start facilities and/or in areas with additional environmental health burdens.

This grant will be competed through a Request for Application process. The funding opportunity will remain open for 60 days on www.grants.gov.