(COLORADO SPRINGS) — October is Cyber-Security Awareness Month and Ent Credit Union shared helpful information with FOX21 Morning News.

First, whenever possible, they said you should enable two-factor authentication for your online accounts.

This adds an extra layer of security said Bree Shellito, Senior Manager of Community Impact.

Two-factor authentication requires you to provide a second form of verification, such as a code sent to your mobile device.

Next, use a Password Manager.

“Length is Strength,” said Caleb Cole, Information Security Manager. He suggested using as many characters as possible, and no less than 12 wherever possible.

They said it’s also important to keep all devices updated so you do not miss critical security updates.

Be on the lookout for scams and be careful of what you share on social media. Ent said many applications default to “Public” sharing, so be sure to make sure your privacy settings are properly set to share only with who you want to.

Phishing in various forms is still the most common way attackers communicate so be cautious with emails from unknown sources, unexpected emails from trusted sources, and anything asking you to enter your username and password or any other personal or financial details.