“Enough is enough”: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office to crack down on expired license plates

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers about a crack down on expired license plates that is set to begin July 15.

According to the department, during the past year, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Deputies, Pueblo Police Officers and Colorado State Patrol Troopers relaxed enforcement of expired vehicle tags and new registrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions caused by the worldwide pandemic prompted the Pueblo Clerk and Recorders Office operate by appointment only for those purchasing or renewing license plates in-person at the Pueblo County Courthouse. This change in operation led to appointments being scheduled out to approximately 60 days.

Now, officials say many motorists are taking advantage of the circumstances and are forgoing purchasing or

renewing their license plates in a timely manner.

“We have utilized quite a bit of discretion on expired plates in the past year and half due to COVID,” Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor said. “It is time to return to assertive enforcement for these infractions in the interest of community safety. Enough is enough. We cannot allow this to continue.”

Interim Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller added, “while working through the COVID pandemic,

Pueblo Police officers relaxed their enforcement of vehicle registration violations because of the

difficulty in obtaining updated or new registrations on vehicles. With the advent of kiosks and

appointments with the County Clerk’s Office, this is no longer the case, and the Pueblo Police

Department will be strictly enforcing all registration laws.”

District Attorney Jeff Chostner said his office will be “aggressive” in assisting law enforcement

partners.

“Violations of traffic laws are all too frequent occurrences today. Failure to license a

vehicle is a blatant flouting of the law,” Chostner said. “I am encouraged that all law enforcement

agencies will be aggressively enforcing the license plate requirements in the City and County of

Pueblo. All citizens need to adhere to this basic driving requirement.”

Individuals who purchase new vehicles are urged to make an appointment with the Pueblo County

Clerk and Recorders Office as soon as possible to get their license plates. If you have received your

“Title Complete” card, you can register your vehicle online at mydmv.colorado.gov.

Individuals needing to renew their license plates have several options in doing so which do not

require making an appointment. Renewals can be done online; by mail at Pueblo County Clerk and Record, P.O. Box 555, Pueblo, Co., 81005 or by placing the renewal notice and payment in a drop box located at the Pueblo County Courthouse, 215 W. 10th St. The new tags and registration will be mailed to the owner.

Renewals can also be done at the Express Renewal Kiosks at King Soopers, 3050 W. Northern and

the Pueblo West Safeway at 1017 N. Market Plaza, if you are not required to show proof of

insurance. New tags and registration will be dispensed at the kiosk.