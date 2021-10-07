Enjoy ‘Motorless Morning’ in Garden of the Gods Park Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS – The City of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is hosting a ‘Motorless Morning’ in Garden of the Gods Park on Saturday, October 9. The special event will eliminate motor vehicle access within the park from 5 a.m.-noon.

Visitors can park their vehicles at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center (1805 30th Street), Garden of the Gods Trading Post (324 Beckers Lane, Manitou Springs) or in the overflow parking lot at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site (corner of 30th Street and Gateway Road). Designated parking for persons with disabilities is available at the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center. From the visitor center, a shuttle into the main parking lot will be available upon request on Motorless Morning for those guests who need it. All park visitors will have access to accessible routes into and throughout the park, and the City will permit the use of other power-driven mobility devices (OPDMD), per its OPDMD policy.

Park rules and regulations, including speed limits, apply; however, skateboards and longboards are welcome on park roads during this event. There will also be designated slow zones and one-way traffic. The park will reopen promptly at noon to motor vehicles. Electric bikes (e-bikes) are permitted on the road.

Garden of the Gods Park is free to all visitors.