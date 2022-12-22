(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It is time once again for the GIVE! Campaign and FOX21 News is helping out by highlighting local organizations that need your help.

The Energy Resource Center (ERC) is a nonprofit providing free energy efficiency upgrades to income-qualified households. These upgrades help save households money on their utility bills and reduces the carbon footprint of every home served.

Donations go towards providing these upgrades to qualified homes such as: fixing or replacing a furnace that doesn’t work, attic insulation, and installing storm windows.