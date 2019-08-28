Energy future meeting Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities has created their energy vision. They plan to set the long term strategy on how to make it happen.
It comes at a crossroads for utilities retiring old in efficient forms of generating electricity like coal and implementing new ones like wind and solar. The plan is based off of four pillars: economic, environmental, resiliency and innovation.
“Because we are a municipal utility, we want the input of our customers and our community to hear how they want to power the community in the future,” said Amy Trinidad with the Colorado Springs Utilities.
The first meeting is Wednesday night starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Conservation and Environmental Center on Mesa Road in Colorado Springs.