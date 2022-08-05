MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — In Manitou Springs, there are now incentives to make energy efficient home improvements on residential property.

In partnership with the Housing Advisory Board, the City’s Planning Department is providing $10,000 in funding towards the Energy Efficiency Rebate Program, a program that rebates homeowners or residents via their water bill for the cost of insulation, air sealing, heat pumps, water heaters, high efficiency toilets, and irrigation equipment.

The program will continue through the end of 2022, or until the budgeted amount runs out.

“Through the Energy Efficiency Rebate Program, we are incentivizing the health of our environment and the importance of combating unnecessary energy waste first,” said Hannah Van Nimwegen-McGuire, Planning Director for the City of Manitou Springs.

Potential applicants must apply for a Property Improvement Permit and have receipts of purchased equipment to be eligible. The City is allowing residents to retroactively apply for a rebate, as long as they follow the aforementioned rules, and the fixture was purchased and installed on or after January 1, 2022.

For more information on the program, visit the Energy Efficiency Rebate Program Webpage.