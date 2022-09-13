COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a 74-year-old man is missing and is considered endangered.

Charles Gordon is a white man, 6′ tall and weighing 170 lbs with white hair and a goatee. He has blue eyes and wears glasses.

Gordon was last seen Tuesday Sept. 13 at 12:30 p.m. near his home in the 2700 block of Vickers Drive, near the intersection of Vickers and Union Blvd.

It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing, but may be wearing a black jacket. He does not have a car.