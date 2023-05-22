(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Known as Dennisaurus-Rex or “Dennis” for short, an emu is turning heads in downtown Colorado Springs as the warmer weather filters into Southern Colorado.

Dennis the Emu was spotted walking downtown on Monday, May 22, when FOX21 Photojournalist Sean Scott took the opportunity to meet the emu and its owner, Billie-Sue Mitchell.

Dennis may look familiar to you, as we first brought you the “emu-sing” story back in 2021 after our crews first met Dennis and Mitchell in one of their favorite places, Garden of the Gods.

Mitchell told our crews in 2021 that she got Dennis from a breeder in Colorado to protect her ducks, and the two have been together since Dennis was a chick. “He’s so sweet,” Mitchell said. “I’ll take him walking as long as I can handle him. It’s like taking a chicken on a walk, you know, basically a big chicken or a big turkey, something like that.”

Mitchell said Dennis loves to be pet and can often be seen downtown during the week.

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Sean Scott

You can follow Dennis and Mitchell on Instagram @dennis_the_emu, and Mitchell asks if you see them out and about, share your photos and videos online by using the hashtag #Dennistheemu.