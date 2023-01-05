BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police responded to a stabbing Thursday at a Barnes & Noble store in Boulder.

A store employee was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Boulder Police Department. Police responded within one minute and the suspect was taken into custody, police said.

“There was a confrontation between the suspect and a store employee,” the department tweeted.

Boulder police first released information about the incident at 3:40 p.m. The location is near 30th and Pearl streets.

“We don’t believe there’s an immediate threat to the public but please avoid the area if you can,” the police department tweeted.

Police closed off a large area outside the store in the parking lot, but customers say the store remained open. Donna Marek said it was not the first time she’s seen police there, but she was surprised to hear what happened.

“That is extreme for that to happen,” Marek said. “It’s a quiet place. People love books and they come here for that reason.”

Scott Matthew James said he’s worried about the worker’s condition after seeing them leave in an ambulance.

“The workers here are really nice, they really are,” he said. “I mean, I’m homeless as heck, I sleep on the streets, and they allow me to stay in here a lot and do what I do every day. And I’m grateful for that. It’s just sad to hear that humanity has gotten that bad.”