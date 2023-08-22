(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs said it has closed westbound lanes on Old Ranch Road between Chapel Hills Drive and Lexington Drive, west of North Powers Boulevard for emergency road repairs.

The repairs are estimated to take about four weeks and the anticipated completion date is Sept. 15, weather dependent. The repair work is needed to repair structural deficiencies, which caused pavement failure, according to Public Works officials.

The City said a detour is in place to allow traffic to continue.