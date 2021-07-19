Emergency rental assistance available to El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. —El Paso County residents can now apply for rental assistance through the state-run Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

El Paso County partnered with the Colorado Division of Housing (DOH) to administer the program. The program provides assistance with rent and rental arrears to eligible tenants and landlords who have experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ERAP funding is an available resource to prevent housing instability and evictions when the eviction moratorium enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expires on July 31, 2021. Renters or landlords acting on behalf of their tenants can apply for ERAP assistance if they qualify based on their household income and can show financial hardship due to the pandemic.

Eligible applicants must meet the following criteria:

Rent in El Paso County;

One or more individuals within the household has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the COVID-19 pandemic;

One or more individuals within the household at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and

Have not already received rental assistance that covered rent.

Income Eligibility:

Household income at or below 80% of Area Median Income for El Paso County;

Income qualification is based on the maximum annual household income for the month prior to the assistance request;

Households receiving vouchers are eligible; and

Unemployment insurance benefits are included as income.

80% Area Median Income for El paso County by Household Size

Maximum allowable Household Income for Colorado Emergency Rental Assistance Program

1 person 2 person 3 person 4 person 5 person 6 person 7 person 9 person $45,750 $52,250 $58,800 $65,300 $70,550 $75,750 81,000 86,200

El Paso County tenants and landlords can learn more about the program and apply by visiting the DOH website at https://cdola.colorado.gov/rental-mortgage-assistance Applicants will have to register through the online portal to apply. Application and required documentation must be submitted online. DOH staff will review all applications and make direct payments on applicants’ behalf.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a priority given to:

Applicants with eviction notices;

Individuals making less than 50% of the median income; and

Individuals unemployed for more than 90 days.

The program is an available resource as long as funding allows.

The Colorado-funded Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) is available for homeowners who need mortgage assistance and renters who make between 80 and 100 percent of the area median income. For eligibility requirements and to apply, please visit https://cdola.colorado.gov/rental-mortgage-assistance.