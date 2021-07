COLORADO SPRINGS — Emergency personnel are working a car crash between Exit 125 Ray Nixon Road and Exit 128 U.S. 85 near Fountain.

Northbound lanes are blocked at mile point 126.

Pictures from a witness at the scene show at least three cars with damage.

Courtesy of Michael R. Hartley

The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging drivers to use caution and expect delays.