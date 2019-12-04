Emergency fish salvage ordered for Two Buttes Reservoir

Two Buttes – Prowers County, CO (2017-04-14). Photo by Zackary Michek.

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife ordered an emergency public fish salvage at Two Buttes Reservoir north of Springfield due to declining water levels, Wednesday.

Two Buttes Reservoir is in imminent danger of a catastrophic fish kill due to extremely low lake levels.

An emergency fish salvage means bag and possession limits are suspended for Two Buttes Reservoir until this order is lifted. Anglers must use proper fishing methods, and a valid Colorado fishing license is required.

Hoping to evade the loss of a lot of fish, a public fish salvage was authorized, effective Dec. 2, by Brett Ackerman CPW’s Southeast Region Manager.

“A public salvage allows us to optimize use of the fishery resource in accordance with Parks andWildlife Commission regulations,” Ackerman said. “The emergency salvage order applies only to Two Buttes Reservoir and only during daylight hours.”