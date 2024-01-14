(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) said it responded to a water main break in south Colorado Springs just before 3 p.m.

Elm Avenue is closed from Old Broadmoor Road to 1st Street as crew works on a water main break, according to Springs Utilities.

“For everyone’s safety, please obey traffic signs and crew directions,” said Springs Utilities.

Crews are currently working on the water main break and is unclear when it will be fixed.

