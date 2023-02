(EVERGREEN, Colo.) — Firefighters with Evergreen Fire/Rescue saved an elk that fell through a frozen pond Friday evening on Feb. 17.

Evergreen Fire/Rescue said the elk broke through the ice on a pond near Timbervale Drive. The video shows two firefighters dragging the struggling elk out of the pond.

Firefighters said those who saw what happened, “did the right thing and called 911.”