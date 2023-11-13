(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Friday, Nov. 24 Pueblo Zoo’s holiday tradition ElectriCritters returns, featuring over 150 designs and thousands of lights.

Pueblo Zoo said the animal-themed winter wonderland will be at the Pueblo Zoo from Nov. 24 to Dec. 10 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and daily from Dec. 15 to Dec. 27 (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). Advance tickets can be purchased at Pueblo Zoo’s website.

“The especially heartwarming part is that all the proceeds go to the care of the Zoo’s animals at a time when we need it most in our low season. Visitors are giving the zoo a precious gift as we give back to them a memorable experience,” said Executive Director, Abbie Krause.

Tickets for non-members are $9 for adults and $7 for children. Members are $7 for adults, $5 for children. Children under two years old are free.