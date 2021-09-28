Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive Event coming to town Oct. 2

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Have you ever wanted to drive an electric car?

Colorado Department of Transportation and electric car experts will be hosting an Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive community event from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Phil Long EV Outlet.

Event parking will be across the street at Phil Long Hyundai of Motor City.

This event is free to everyone and is designed to get consumers excited about the latest innovations in electric vehicles.

“There are so many more electric vehicles on the market than there were just a couple years ago,” said Kay Kelly, CDOT’s chief of Innovative Mobility. “This is a great opportunity for people to experience a lot of different electric vehicle options in one place and learn how easy it is to make the switch. Electric vehicles are the future of the auto industry and will be a significant part of how Colorado and other states reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

At the event you’ll have the opportunity to ride in a hybrid or electric vehicle, see demonstrations of EV charging, learn about state and federal tax incentives, ask experts questions and more.

For more information, contact michael.king@state.co.us or go to driveelectric.codot.gov.

This event coincides with National Drive Electric Week (Saturday, Sept. 25 until Sunday, Oct. 3), a nationwide celebration to raise awareness of the many benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, trucks, motorcycles and more.

Sponsors of the event Saturday include: Xcel Energy; Colorado Springs Utilities; Drive Clean Colorado; the Colorado Springs EV Club; Cumulus Media; iHeart Media; KXRM-Fox21; Bahakel Media; Phil Long Dealerships; and Kangaroo Coffee.