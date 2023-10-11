(PUEBLO, Colo.) — FOX21 is your local election headquarters and we are introducing you to a Pueblo Mayoral candidate who stands out for many reasons. Deryk Trujillo is a Pueblo YouTuber and believes the city needs a new voice with a different perspective.

Trujillo is the youngest of the nine candidates running for Pueblo Mayor. He is the creator behind Street Champs, a community page where Trujillo interviews various community members, entrepreneurs, and musicians. Trujillo said many young people aren’t involved in the political process because most politicians are older than them. He’s looking to change that.

To announce his bid for Pueblo Mayor, Trujillo took to his YouTube channel and read through a packet of campaign finance rules. Throughout the video, Trujillo could be seen smoking marijuana. Trujillo says he is the only pro-cannabis candidate in this race.

The 26-year-old has built his page over the last two years and created more than 800 videos, which inspired him to run for office and motivate younger community members to follow his lead.

“I think that’s what’s lacking really, is a fresh perspective in our current political system here in Pueblo,” Trujillo said.

Trujillo was born and raised in Pueblo, and wants to rally behind local law enforcement and support the homeless population by meeting with each person individually.

“You’re not going to get anywhere if you try to help a thousand people at a time,” Trujillo explained. “It’s going to be a slow process, but we need to make that systematic list of each individual, each family, and help them one at a time because each one is a unique situation and it’s not a cure-all.”

Trujillo believes his lack of experience will help in this election.

“You don’t have to be a career politician to make a change, you could just be a regular citizen just wanting to make a difference,” Trujillo said.

Trujillo wants to invest in Pueblo’s youth and inspire entrepreneurs to stay in the city. Perhaps his most unique plan to keep Pueblo moving forward is how he would use the mayor’s salary.

“I’m going to be donating three-fourths of my mayoral salary right back to high school and college graduates through the form of grants and scholarships, but the only catch is you have to stay in Pueblo,” Trujillo explained.

Trujillo said if the community is looking for change, the youngest candidate may be the one for you.

“I know that I’m ready to be Pueblo’s next leader,” Trujillo said.

Pueblo County election offices will begin mailing ballots to registered voters on Oct. 16.