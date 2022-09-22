DENVER (KDVR) — In a politically divided nation and state, wine unites Coloradans across the aisle.

A majority of likely Colorado voters would support Proposition 125, according to the FOX31/Channel 2/Emerson College/The Hill poll. The ballot would allow any grocery or convenience store licensed to sell beer to also sell wine.

According to the poll, 58% of all voters said they would support the measure, while 26% would oppose it.

Convenience store wine has majority support from all major affiliations.

Democrats support it most strongly, with 63% saying they would approve the ballot. Republicans are less supportive but still support the measure with a 52% majority. Just under 58% of unaffiliated and third-party voters would support it.

There is scattered opposition, however.

Only three subgroups of Coloradans among all ages, races and ethnicities, political affiliations, ages and education levels do not support wine in grocery stores in a majority: Black or African-American voters, voters over 65 and voters who did not vote in the 2020 presidential election.

Among Colorado’s Black voters, 28% would support the initiative, 33% would oppose it and 39% are unsure.

Among Coloradans 65 and over, 39% would support the measure, 42% would oppose it and 19% are unsure.

Only one group would oppose the measure in a majority – those who did not vote in the 2020 presidential election.