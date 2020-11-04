Will Colorado reintroduce gray wolves? Race is too close to call

DENVER (KDVR) — The Gray Wolf Reintroduction Initiative, or Proposition 114, is a very close race as of Wednesday morning.

With 85 percent of the votes counted, 50.1 percent of the vote is in favor and 49.9 percent is against.

That is only a difference of around 7,000 votes.

Proposition 114 would give the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission the ability to create and carry out a plan to reintroduce and manage gray wolves by the end of 2023.

Advocates want to restore the species and biodiversity, thinking it’s good for the ecosystem. Opponents worry about their livestock, cattle, sheep ranching, and think it will disrupt human growth and development over that land.

The exact location of wolf reintroduction would be determined by the commission, but it will be the western slope, on designated public land west of the continental divide.

The commission would also manage any distribution of state funds to compensate owners of lost livestock due to the gray wolves.

The gray wolf was classified as a federally endangered species in 1978, but the Trump administration took the gray wolf off the endangered species list just last Thursday.

If passed, this would be the first time where voters in a state have forced efforts to help recover a risked species.

Other times gray wolves have been reintroduced were in Idaho and Montana in 1995 and Yellowstone National Park in 1996.