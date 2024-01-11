(COLORADO) — U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert announced in December she was changing districts this election season to continue representing Colorado in Congress. That leaves her current seat open in Colorado Congressional District 3. Here are some of the candidates who have already declared their intention to run.

Adam Frisch: The Democrat and former Aspen City Council member came very close to beating Boebert during the 2022 Primary Election, only losing by 546 votes. Frisch then launched a 2024 bid for Colorado’s third congressional district against Boebert in February 2023.

Frisch says his campaign has raised more than $2.9 million in the 4th quarter. Frisch’s website says he plans to “slash unnecessary government regulations, reduce spending, and solve our supply chain problems.”

FILE – Democratic candidate for the Third Congressional District for Colorado Adam Frisch during an appearance on the campus of the University of Colorado-Pueblo Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Pueblo, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski,File)

Ron Hanks: The Republican most recently unsuccessfully ran in Colorado’s GOP Primary for the U.S. Senate in 2022. He was also a former state representative of House District 60, which includes Chaffee, Custer, Fremont, and Park counties.

FILE – U.S. Senate candidate Ron Hanks speaks during the GOP Assembly at the World Arena on April 9, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Hugh Carey/The Colorado Sun via AP)

Hanks says he took part in the January 6th protest at the U.S. Capitol ahead of the deadly riot back in 2021. In his previous campaign for Senate, Hanks said he didn’t believe Biden was the legitimate president. Hanks also opposed abortion in all circumstances, including rape, incest, or to save the mother’s life.

Jeffery Hurd: Hurd is running in the GOP Primary for the seat. His campaign says Hurd runs a law practice in his hometown of Grand Junction. He is also the former Board Chairman of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.

His website says Hurd’s “top priority will be creating opportunities so rural Colorado economies can thrive.” It added, “Jeff will target unnecessary mandates and regulations. Jeff will also work hard to incentivize investments from any sized company, but his primary focus will be on helping small businesses start, grow, and succeed.”

Hurd has also received the endorsement of several state legislators, including State Senator Barbara Kirkmeyer, State Representative Rick Taggart, and Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen.

Russ Andrews: The personal financer says he wants to preserve the seat as a Republican stronghold and help both sides of Congress find common ground. Russ’s website says he defends the Second Amendment and wants to push for increased federal funding for Colorado roads in his district.

Russ disagreed with the decision of Colorado’s Supreme Court to keep Former President Donald Trump off the state’s primary ballot. Russ also sent out a pledge requesting the signatures of all the candidates of the Republican primary to vow to support the eventual Republican nominee.

Stephen Varela: The Pueblo native declared he was running on Jan. 11. He previously ran unsuccessfully for State Senate. The Colorado Board of Education member and U.S. Army veteran says if he gets into office, he wants to secure America’s Southern Border, reduce inflation and the cost of living, and defend rural voters.

Varela also served on the Pueblo County Planning Commission and two early education boards – the Early Learning Ventures Policy Council and the East Side Childcare Center.