(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Election Day has arrived in Colorado, and FOX21 News is your source for 2022 General Election results coverage.

A number of state and local government offices will have their races pinned on Tuesday, as well as decisions on the issues that are important to you. Starting at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8, when the polls close, you can follow along online as results become available.

Where to find Southern Colorado Election results:

You can also click here for a full list of counties in Colorado, with links to their Clerk and Recorder’s offices.

State offices to be determined Tuesday include the Office of the Governor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, and Attorney General, as well as district representatives and senators.