(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs election day is here and if you still need to turn in your ballot, you have until 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 to drop it off.

Ballots can be dropped off at one of several 24/7 ballot drop-off locations across Colorado Springs but must be turned in by 7 p.m.

For a list of ballot drop-off locations, click here.

Elected positions on the ballot include; Mayor, three At-Large City Council seats, and City Council District 3. There’s also a question on the ballot to extend the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) sales and use tax for 20 years with no increase.

FOX21 News will be tracking the results of the General Municipal Election online and on-air.

For Colorado Springs election results, click here.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, unofficial election results will begin rolling in around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and results will be updated periodically throughout the night.