What to expect on election day in El Paso County

El PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The record number of early voters across the country is playing out in Colorado as well, though El Paso County is still expecting to see more in-person voters on Election Day.

As of Monday morning, over 295,000 people had voted in El Paso County, according to Magellan Strategies. That’s close to the 327,000 that voted in 2016, but El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman expects around 375,000 when Election Day is done.

“So we think we’re going to be well over our results in 2016,” Broerman said.

Every registered Colorado voter gets a ballot in the mail leading up to Election Day and Broerman said dropping a ballot off at one of the 35 locations across the county is the most efficient way to do it. The mail-on format has meant cutting out the capacity of in-person voting centers to about 5% of registered voters, according to Broerman.

Colorado is a state where voters can register the same day of the election so anyone over the age of 18 still can get involved in the 2020 election.

“The role of a vote center is really to handle those voters that are last-minute updates of their registration, they haven’t registered and they’re new voters, for those that are in the disability community that need that specialized device in our polling locations,” Broerman explained.

As part of a presidential election, Broerman expects lines at nearly all of their polling centers to start building up about noon and sustain throughout the day. It takes 5-10 minutes to check a voter in, Colorado’s lengthy ballot this year could take up to 40 minutes to fill out for those who haven’t studied, and after a voter is done, election staff must clean the area because of the COVID-19 pandemic which means it could take nearly an hour for one voter to go through the entire process.

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Office will not be releasing vote counts until the last person in line has voted, meaning the first numbers out of El Paso County could come in anywhere from 8:30-9:30 p.m.

“[It’s] out of respect for those voters that still may be in line, may still be voting in a vote center,” Broerman added. “By voting in a dropbox, those ballots get collected every few hours and they go through our processing and tabulation area a few hours later so the advantage of dropping your ballot off is your result will be in that first wave when we do release.”

Polling centers close at 7 p.m. but those in line when polls close will be allowed to vote.

