What passed and what failed? A look at Colorado races, ballot measures

Election judge Melanie Rice sorts through ballots at the Denver Elections Division on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Here’s a quick look at the results of major races and ballot measures in Colorado’s 2020 election.

U.S. Senate

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, defeated incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in one of the most widely-watched Senate races in the country.

U.S. House

Republican Lauren Boebert defeated Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush in the closely-watched race for Colorado’s vast 3rd Congressional District, which encompasses Pueblo and the Western Slope.

Republican Doug Lamborn was re-elected to an eighth term in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, which includes Colorado Springs as well as Fremont, Teller and Chaffee counties and part of Park County.

Republican Ken Buck was re-elected to a fourth term in the 4th Congressional District, which covers eastern Colorado.

Democrat Joe Neguse was re-elected in the 2nd Congressional District, which includes Boulder, Fort Collins, and some mountain counties.

Incumbent Democrats Jason Crow and Ed Perlmutter both held onto their seats in the 6th and 7th Congressional Districts, which cover the Denver metro area.

Amendment B – Repeal Property Tax Assessment Rates

Colorado voters passed Amendment B, repealing the Gallagher Amendment, a section of the Colorado Constitution that was aimed at lowering residential property taxes.

Amendment C – Charitable Gaming Conduct

The Associated Press has not yet called this contest, which would change some rules surrounding charitable gaming activities. As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, the tally stands at 52% Yes to 48% No, with 85% of precincts reporting.

Amendment 76 – Require Citizenship to Vote

The Associated Press has not yet called this contest, which would revise some wording in the Colorado constitution about who is eligible to vote in elections. As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, the count stands at 63% Yes to 37% No, with 85% of precincts reporting.

Amendment 77 – Local Gaming Limit Approval

Colorado voters approved this measure, which lets residents of casino towns Central City, Black Hawk, and Cripple Creek vote to remove betting limits.

Proposition 113 – National Popular Vote

The Associated Press has not yet called this contest, which would allow Colorado to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, the count stands at 52% Yes to 48% No, with 85% of precincts reporting.

Proposition 114 – Restore Gray Wolves

A proposal to restore gray wolves to western Colorado is too close to call Wednesday morning. The two sides are separated by fewer than 10,000 votes, with 85% of precincts reporting.

Proposition 115 – Ban Late-Term Abortions

Colorado voters turned down Proposition 115, which would have banned abortion after 22 weeks of pregnancy.

Proposition 116 – Reduce State Income Tax

Colorado voters approved this measure to lower Colorado’s income tax rate from 4.63% to 4.55%.

Proposition 117 – New Enterprise Requirement

The Associated Press has not yet called this contest, which would require voter approval for newly-created state enterprises that collect more than $100 million in fees within their first five years. The contest stands at 52% Yes to 48% No Wednesday morning, with 85% of precincts reporting.

Proposition 118 – Family and Medical Leave

Colorado voters gave the green light to Proposition 118, allowing the state to create a paid family and medical leave program.

Proposition EE – Tobacco and Nicotine Tax

Colorado voters approved Proposition EE, which will create the first-ever tax on vaping products that contain nicotine.

Colorado Springs Issue 2A – Retain revenue for public safety

Colorado Springs voters approved Issue 2A, which allows the city to retain $1.9 million in 2019 revenues for public safety. It also allows the city to use 2019 numbers, rather than pandemic-influenced 2020 numbers, to set the TABOR revenue cap for 2021.

Colorado Springs Questions 2B and 2C – Conveyances of parkland

Colorado Springs voters appear ready to change the way large parkland transfers are approved.

Question 2B would require a supermajority of city councilors (seven of the nine), as well as a vote of the people, in order to approve a parkland swap. Question 2C would require only the supermajority of city councilors. If both of these measures pass, only the one with the most Yes votes will become law.

As of Tuesday night, both measures are passing, though by different margins. Question 2B is at 59.2% Yes to 40.8% No. Question 2C is closer, at 51.7% Yes to 48.3% No.

Question 2B has 108,555 Yes votes, while Question 2C has 93,132 Yes votes.