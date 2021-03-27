Watch: Ballot counting underway for Colorado Springs city council election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ballot counting is underway for the upcoming Colorado Springs City Council elections.

Ballots were mailed out March 12, and can be returned by mail until Monday. After that, the city recommends putting them into a 24-hour drop box. Ballots must be received–not just postmarked–by 7 p.m. on Election Day, April 6.

Voters are deciding on one ballot issue and six City Council races–one for each district. Each voter’s ballot contains the specific city council district race for their address, as well as the ballot issue.