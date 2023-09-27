(COLORADO SPRINGS) — County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf announced on Wednesday that he will be a candidate for Colorado State Senate District 12 in 2024.

District 12 encompasses important and diverse communities in El Paso County, including Old Colorado City, the Old North End, Manitou Springs, Green Mountain Falls, the Broadmoor, Fort Carson, and Fountain.

VanderWerf serves District 3 on the Board of County Commissioners for El Paso County. District 3 encompasses central and western El Paso County, including Green Mountain Falls, Manitou Springs, Palmer Lake, Monument, downtown Colorado Springs, and unincorporated western areas of the County. VanderWerf is presently serving his second term.

“Citizens are telling me that they want a strong voice in Denver advocating for less regulation, more freedom, lower prices, smooth roads, less crime and drugs, strong support of our military families and veterans, good paying jobs for families to afford decent housing and safe quality schools,” said VanderWerf.

“While that is a long list, I feel that I have been preparing for this challenge while serving nearly seven years on the El Paso County Commission where we kept taxes low, eliminated regulations strengthened law enforcement and improved the roads in El Paso County,” said VanderWerf. “I look forward to engaging with the good people of Senate District 12 and listening to their hopes for Colorado’s future.”