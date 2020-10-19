Two ballot questions discussing public safety in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — There are two ballot questions that are local to Fremont County on this year’s 2020 ballot. Both have to do with public safety.

The first one is Fremont County-wide. The second is for west Fremont County, near the town of Cotopaxi.

FREMONT COUNTY — ISSUE 1A – EXTENSION OF 1% SHERIFF’S TAX

In 2013, Fremont County voters approved a sales tax increase to fund important projects in the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. It was supposed to expire on Dec. 31, 2023. However, the Sheriff said he would like an extension. If this passes there would be an extension of the sales tax continuing until the voters decide to take it away.

The funds would help complete projects such as law enforcement staff, detention center staff, body-worn cameras that are required by the state, and new fixtures in the jail, according to Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper.

His budget for 2020 has nearly doubled since the first ballot question passed and he said he would lose 47% of his budget and in turn would have to fire a number of deputies.

>>Tap here to see Cañon City Sample Ballot

DEER MOUNTAIN FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT — ISSUE 6A – MILL LEVY INCREASE

This would start a Mill Levy increase on homeowners in the area. It’s a proposed $8 mill increase, which equals a $57 additional annual cost per every $100,000 your home is worth. For example, if your home is $200,000 cost would be $114 which equals about $9.50 per month.

Based on the growth of residential property relative to non-residential property since

2018, Gallagher is expected to drop the residential assessment rate down below 6% in the next reassessment calculation in 2021. The current estimate is 7.15%.

The Gallagher amendment has resulted in Colorado having one of the lowest residential property tax rates of any state, according to Building a Better Colorado. They say this has made the property tax base shift the property tax burden from homeowners to business owners.

>> Tap here to see the full Mill Levy Proposal

Deer Mountain Fire Protection District Ballot Question

>> Tap here to learn where to drop off our ballot.