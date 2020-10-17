ASHVILLE, Tenn. (NewsNation Now) — The topics for the next presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were announced Friday.

According to the Commission on Presidential Debates, debate moderator Kristen Welker selected the following topics:

Fighting COVID-19

American Families

Race in America

Climate Change

National Security

Leadership

Welker, who is the White House correspondent for NBC News, will moderate the debate on Thursday at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

The debate will start at 9 p.m. ET and run for 90 minutes without commercial interruption.

NewsNation will carry the debate live on WGN America, as well as on NewsNationNow.com and the NewsNation Now app.