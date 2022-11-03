(PIKES PEAK REGION) — For those who missed the deadline to mail in their 2022 General Election ballots, in-person voting is still available until Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.

Here is a quick list of Voter Service and Polling Centers, which will be available to register, update voter registration, request a replacement ballot, drop off a ballot, and more. This list includes 24-hour ballot drop box locations:

When voting in person, be sure to bring an acceptable form of identification which include, but is not limited to a Colorado driver’s license, U.S. passport, U.S. military ID with photo, copy of current utility bill, bank statement, government check, medicare or Medicaid card, and birth certificate.