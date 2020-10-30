Some voters more passionate for 2020 election vs. 2016 election

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Early voters are breaking records across the country for their turnout. Here in Colorado, the state has already seen hundreds of thousands of ballots. So, FOX21 wanted to ask local voters what inspired them to get involved in this election.

“I actually never voted in my life,” Robert Hetrick, a first time voter said.

Many of the voters our crew spoke with stated they feel like there is a lot riding on this election.

“After not voting we knew we couldn’t sit around and not vote again,” Jessica, who didn’t vote in 2016 but voted in the current Presidential Election said.

Jessica and her husband Greg stated they both grew up in conservative households but they don’t see eye-to-eye with President Trump. But in 2016 the couple stated they didn’t vote for either candidate.

“There is more riding on this election. It seems like the last election no one liked either candidate, but I think this year Biden was less disliked than Clinton was,” Greg explained.

Hetrick, who stated he voted for Trump said he didn’t fill out the entire ballot but he said it was still important to vote.

“I really didn’t pay attention to what was going on prior to voting this year, but when we do that as a younger generation we let the older generation decide our fate,” Hetrick said.

Coloradans can find a safe and secure dropbox location near them on the Secretary of State’s website. Click here to learn how you can track your ballot.

Coloradans who are not yet registered to vote can register and vote in person until 7:00 p.m on election day, Nov. 3.