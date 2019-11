PUEBLO — It seemed like a difficult feat to get the election results from the Pueblo County Clerk & Recorder’s office, Tuesday night.

Polls closed at 7 p.m.. statewide. The first results out of Pueblo County came around 8:30 p.m.

Just after 7:30 p.m., Pueblo Votes, a campaign by the Pueblo County Clerk’s Office, said the delay was due to “a small issue with the reporting.”

Having a small issue with the reporting, we will have results shortly. Posted by Pueblo Votes on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

The county said around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday that they have about 4,700 ballots left to count.

