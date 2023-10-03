(PUEBLO, Colo.) — With a crowded field of nine candidates, the race for Pueblo Mayor is heating up. FOX21 is your local election headquarters and we’re taking a closer look at one of the contenders who ran in 2018 and is returning to the political arena, Tom Croshal.

Despite not being a career politician, Croshal is gaining attention for his extensive research and innovative ideas to address some of the city’s most pressing issues, including crime and homelessness.

Croshal says nothing differs from his 2018 campaign, except the problems Pueblo faces.

“The only difference is they are a lot bigger,” said Croshal. “Homicides are up 250%, violent crime is up close to 200%, homelessness up 200%. Public transportation is still where it was, nothing is improved.”

Croshal said he’s the right candidate to make a difference.

“I’m not a politician, I’m not political,” Croshal explained. “I’m just an everyday guy who cares about his city and cares about the people who live here.”

Pueblo has been grappling with rising crime rates and a growing homeless population. Croshal believes both issues can be tackled together.

“All you have to do is your research and you’ll find that the homeless do commit a lot of crime and I’m not talking about homicides, but it’s a lot of petty crime.”

Croshal believes the homeless take up most of law enforcement time with harassment calls. He wants to build additional homeless shelters and increase access to mental health resources.

“Once we can solve that homeless problem, that’s going to alleviate that problem for the police,” Croshal said.

Croshal is dissatisfied with the current administration. This month, Pueblo City Council passed a resolution to open a real-time crime center in the city.

“The Mayor and Police Cheif want to do a real-time crime center, well, that’s going to cost another $2.3 million,” Croshal explained. “I just don’t see the real-time crime center as being a benefit. What Pueblo needs is real-time policing.”

Croshal has a lot of pride for his city and wants to capitalize on the many positives Pueblo has to offer.

“If you really want change, all I can say is vote for me,” Croshal said. “I will give you change and I will give you positive change.”

Pueblo County election offices will begin mailing ballots to registered voters on Oct. 16.