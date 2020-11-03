Skip to content
FOX21 News Colorado
Colorado Springs
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Behind the Badge
Election
Coronavirus
The Open for Business Directory
Reopening Southern Colorado Schools
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Colorado Springs man arrested for a handful of bank robberies in October
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, November 3 evening update
WATCH: Voters line up to place ‘I Voted’ stickers on Susan B. Anthony’s grave
Video
Deputies looking for more tips in 2018 missing persons case
Colorado surpasses total 2016 turnout by 10 a.m. on Election Day
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Rain and Snow Totals
Weather Experiments
FOX21 Weather Class
Sports
Denver Broncos
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Masters Report
Digital Now
Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone and Famous Dave’s Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
FOX21 Fitness & Health Fridays
Rules of the Road
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
The Mel Robbins Show
Flag Swap and Flag Facts
Hispanic Heritage Month
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Work at FOX21
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Living Local
Dunkin’ Mug Club
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
RESULTS: Election 2020
Election
by:
Kate Singh
Posted:
Nov 3, 2020 / 04:37 PM MST
/
Updated:
Nov 3, 2020 / 04:45 PM MST
QUICK NAVIGATION
U.S. Senate
|
U.S. House
|
Colorado Statewide Races
El Paso County
|
Pueblo County
|
Teller County
|
Fremont County
|
U.S. Senate Election Results
U.S. House Election Results
Statewide Election Results
El Paso County Election Results
Pueblo County Election Results
Teller County Election Results
Fremont County Election Results
Latest Local Stories
Keller Elementary School moving to remote learning temporarily
Colorado Springs man arrested for a handful of bank robberies in October
Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, November 3 evening update
Deputies looking for more tips in 2018 missing persons case
Colorado surpasses total 2016 turnout by 10 a.m. on Election Day
Live Updates: 2020 Election with your FOX21 Digital NOW Team
Video
Police investigating two overnight robberies in Colorado Springs
Man accused of burglarizing Colorado Springs car dealership
Suspect charged in October homicide in Colorado Springs
12 employees, 4 inmates at Pueblo County Jail test positive for COVID
Deputies looking for missing teen in Colorado Springs
Watch: Bobcats run out of creek, charge dog in Monument
Video
More Local