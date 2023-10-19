(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — Replacement ballots will be mailed to all Teller County voters who received incorrect ones by Friday, Oct. 20, according to the Teller County Clerk and Recorder.

In an update posted to Facebook by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), the Clerk and Recorder said it is working with the regional division of the United States Postal Service to expedite this mailing.

The Department of State was notified by the Clerk and Recorder’s Office earlier in the week that approximately 15,000 voters in Teller County were sent an incorrect ballot style. Voters in the Cripple Creek/Victor School District RE1 have the correct ballots, and voters in those areas should not discard their ballots, nor will they receive replacement ballots.

The Clerk and Record also addressed concerns about the school board races only having write-in lines. The Clerk said there are eligible write-in candidates for these positions, and write-in candidates names will not appear on the ballot. You can obtain the list of qualified candidates on the Clerk and Recorder’s webpage www.tellercounty.gov.

Voters affected by the incorrect ballots will receive an insert with their replacement ballot. This insert will contain information concerning the replacement ballot and what to do with the initial ballot.

Voters can return their corrected, voted ballot by mail through October 30, or at a drop box or voting center until 7 p.m. on Election Day, November 7.