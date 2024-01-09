(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — Pueblo County has issued a statement addressing voters who may have received duplicate ballots for the Mayoral runoff election slated for Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The runoff election will give voters the choice between incumbent Mayor Nick Gradisar, or City Council President Heather Graham.

The Pueblo City Clerk’s Office is responsible for running this runoff election, as opposed to the County Clerk, which normally runs Mayoral elections. However, the runoff election’s proximity to the general election and primaries in March necessitates that the City be responsible for the runoff while the County Clerk runs the general and two primaries.

The County said in a statement that it is aware that some voters may have received duplicate ballots. The City advised on Monday, Jan. 8 that it was also aware of the issue, and stated “printer issues” may have resulted in the duplicate ballots.

The City Clerk’s Office encourages individuals to do the following:

Simply vote once using either ballot

Return the cast ballot via mail or a drop box location

Tear up the duplicate ballot and throw it away

According to the City, if two ballots are cast, during the ballot check this duplicate will be caught and verified to avoid voter fraud.

Both the City and County said anyone who received a ballot for a deceased person should inform the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder’s Office and provide a death certificate to verify the information. The Pueblo City Clerk’s Office and Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder’s Office are unable to process the information and update the voter registration list without making arrangements to inform Pueblo County directly.

If you do receive a duplicate ballot, the County advises that you contact the City Clerk’s Office at (719) 553-2269.